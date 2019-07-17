City OKs agreement with Chickasaw housing programs

The Ada City Council signed off Monday on a cooperation agreement with the Chickasaw Nation Housing Division and the Chickasaw Housing Authority.
The council voted 3-0 to approve the memorandum of understanding that the city will cooperate with the Nation on providing infrastructure for Chickasaw projects within the city limits. Councilmen Bryan Morris and Guy Sewell were absent.
The memorandum of understanding is a standard agreement with the Chickasaw Nation that has been approved by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for municipalities, said City Manager Cody Holcomb.
“It is kept on file so the Chickasaw Nation can receive assistance from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development,” he said.
In other business, the council renewed the city’s contract with The Capital Group, an Oklahoma City-based lobbying firm that monitors legislation that could affect the city.
The city will pay The Capital Group $4,000 per month for its work.
