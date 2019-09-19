The Ada City Council added two more people to the Joint 911 Advisory Committee on Monday.
The council voted 5-0 to amend a previous resolution establishing the committee, which is made up of representatives of the city of Ada and Pontotoc County. The amended resolution adds the Pontotoc County emergency management director and the president of the Pontotoc County Firefighters Association, or his designee, to the committee.
Ada’s public safety director, who previously served on the committee, will be replaced by the 911 director.
The committee was formed on May 6, 2013, to address issues affecting 911 service in the city and county. There are 11 people on the panel, including the emergency management director and the Firefighters Association president.
In other business, the council accepted a $183,600 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is part of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. FEMA’s share of the grant is $174,858, and the city is responsible for the remaining $8,742.
The fire department will use the grant money to buy 24 self-contained breathing apparatus ensembles, said City Manager Cody Holcomb.
“It’s a big deal for the department,” he said.
Fire Chief Rob Johnson said the grant will allow the department to replace aging scuba ensembles with new equipment.
“The packs we have now are 2006 models,” he said. “They’ve served us well, but there are safety features built into these new packs that’s going to be better for our guys. It’s just all around a better deal.”
