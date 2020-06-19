The city of Ada's annual Fourth of July firework show is set to begin at dusk in Wintersmith Park.
Wintersmith Aquatic Center will be open from 7 p.m. until 15 minutes after the fireworks show ends, with half-price admittance for the show.
Ada Public Library and curbside recycling operations to resume
City officials announced the Ada Public Library will reopen to the public on a limited basis beginning Monday, while the city's curbside recycling program is set to resume July 6.
The Ada Public Library will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursdays. The library will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday. Library staff will practice CDC-recommended guidelines to provide a safe environment. For additional information, call 580-436-8125.
Curbside recycling will resume on Monday, July 6 with new regulations.
All materials — cardboard, paper, plastic, aluminum, and tin — will be accepted in curbside recycling bins already provided. Plastic will not be accepted at the recycling trailers or at the Recycling Center until further notice. Acceptance of plastics at the recycling trailers and Recycling Center will resume once the city's recycling operations have processed the anticipated influx of recycling materials. For additional information, call 580-436-8100.
Curbside recycling guidelines
• Refrain from putting out more material than will fit in your recycling container
• Do not put your recyclables in plastic bags (plastic bags not recyclable)
• #1 and #2 plastic jugs and bottles only
• Cardboard, paper, aluminum, and tin are still accepted in your curbside recycling bin and also recycling trailers and the Recycling Center
• Please refrain from dropping glass at any recycling center or your curbside bin
For more information about the city of Ada, visit www.adaok.com.
