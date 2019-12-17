All non-emergency offices at the City of Ada will be closed from 11:15 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. Friday for an employee staff meeting.

Offices will reopen for business at 1:15 p.m.

For more information about the city of Ada, visit www.adaok.com.

