All non-emergency City of Ada offices will close Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in observance of the Christmas holiday.
Non-emergency city offices will also close Jan. 1, 2020, for the New Year’s Day holiday.
There will be no garbage collection on Christmas and New Year’s Day. Regularly scheduled pick-ups will be one day behind following Dec. 25, and then again after Jan. 1. If your regularly scheduled pick-up day is Friday, trash will be picked up Saturday.
For more information about the city of Ada, visit www.adaok.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.