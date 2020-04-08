All non-emergency offices at the city of Ada will be closed Friday in observance of Good Friday.
The city landfill will also be closed Friday. Garbage service will continue as usual.
For more information about the city of Ada, visit www.adaok.com.
ADA [ndash] Sidney Harmon Green, 84, of Ada passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, in Ada. Private family graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Park Cemetery in Ada. Services will be live-streamed via Facebook at Estes Phillips Funeral Home.
ADA [ndash] Steven Albert Warkaske Jr., 49, of Ada passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Ada. A come-and-go viewing will be held from 2-5 p.m. today at Estes-Phillips Funeral Home in Ada. Due to current world events, a private interment will happen at a later date.
