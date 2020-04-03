Effective Monday, City of Ada offices will change hours of operation until further notice.
The following offices will have hours of operation from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday:
• City Hall.
• Public Works (administration only).
• Community Services.
The following offices will have hours of operation from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday:
• Utilities.
• Ada Police Department (City court clerk and records office only).
For more information about the city of Ada, visit www.adaok.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.