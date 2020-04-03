Effective Monday, City of Ada offices will change hours of operation until further notice.

The following offices will have hours of operation from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday:

• City Hall.

• Public Works (administration only).

• Community Services.

The following offices will have hours of operation from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday:

• Utilities.

• Ada Police Department (City court clerk and records office only).

