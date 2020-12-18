All non-emergency City of Ada offices will close on Thursday, Friday, and Monday, December 24, 25 and 28, in observance of the Christmas holiday.
Non-emergency city offices will also close on Friday, January 1, 2021, for the New Year’s Day holiday.
There will be no garbage collection on Christmas and New Year’s Day. Regularly scheduled pick-ups will be one day behind following December 25, and then again after January 1.
If your regularly scheduled pick-up day is Friday, trash will be picked up Saturday. The City of Ada Landfill will be closed on Saturday, December 26.
For more information about the City of Ada, visit our website at www.adaok.com.
