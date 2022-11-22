All non-emergency offices at the City of Ada will be closed on Thursday and Friday, November 24-25, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
The landfill will also be closed.
GFL Trash Services will not pick up garbage on Thanksgiving Day.
Instead, Thursday’s garbage route will be collected on Friday and Friday’s route will be collected on Saturday.
