All non-emergency offices at the City of Ada will be closed on Thursday and Friday, November 26-27, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
The landfill will also be closed.
WCA Waste Corporation will not pick up garbage on Thanksgiving Day.
Instead, Thursday’s garbage route will be collected on Friday and Friday’s route will be collected on Saturday.
Also the City of Ada’s Spirit of Christmas Corporation is currently accepting applications for their Drive-Thru Christmas Party to be held on Wednesday, Dec. 9.
To receive a wrapped Christmas present for your child ages 0-14, pick up an application between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Recreation Office, 530 W. 5th St.
Applications are available through Nov. 25. Applicants must present their Social Security card or birth certificate.
For more information about the City of Ada, visit our website at www.adaok.com.
