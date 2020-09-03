All non-emergency offices at the City of Ada will be closed on Monday, September 7, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. All offices will be open regular hours on Tuesday, September 8.
The city landfill will also be closed Monday. Garbage service will continue as usual.
The Ada City Council will meet at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, in Ada City Hall.
For more information about the City of Ada, visit our website at www.adaok.com.
