City offices closed for Indigenous Peoples' Day

All non-emergency offices at the City of Ada will be closed on Monday, October 11, in observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day. All offices will be open regular hours on Tuesday, October 12.
The city landfill will also be closed Monday. Garbage service will continue as usual.
In other City news, the official Trick-Or-Treat night in Ada is Saturday, Oct. 30.
For more information about the City of Ada, visit our website at www.adaok.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.