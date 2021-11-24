All non-emergency offices at the City of Ada will be closed on Thursday and Friday, November 25-26, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
The landfill will also be closed.
WCA Waste Corporation will not pick up garbage on Thanksgiving Day.
Instead, Thursday’s garbage route will be collected on Friday and Friday’s route will be collected on Saturday.
In other City of Ada news, a section of West 14th Street will close temporarily while Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad (BNSF) make repairs at the crossing.
The railroad tracks at West 14th Street and Ash, will be close Monday, November 22 at 8:00 am and re-open on Tuesday, November 23 at 5:00 pm. Detour signs will be posted.
For more information about the City of Ada, visit our website at www.adaok.com.
