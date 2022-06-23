Due to an overpopulation of Canadian Geese at Wintersmith Park, the City of Ada is working with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife and a consultant to safely relocate them.
All Canadian Geese will be relocated under a permit from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife, and the oversight of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Department.
There is a 4–5-week period each year when geese can’t fly, as they drop existing flight feathers and regrow new ones. Crews from Predator Impact will work this Friday evening, June 24 to safely round up the geese and deliver them to their new home.
No geese are harmed or killed during this process. Young goslings are separated from the adults, so they are not injured or trampled during transport. They are placed in special carriers and are reunited with the adults at the new location.
The geese will be relocated with minimal stress to a lake designated by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife. “When there’s an overabundance of geese in any one location, this can cause health concerns for the public,” stated Mark Runnels with Predator Impact. “By safely relocating the geese to a new remote habitat, they can live their lives doing what geese like to do.”
“This is not a permanent end to geese at Wintersmith Lake, but rather a “reset button” on the Canadian Geese population,” stated Parks and Public Facilities Director Tommy Eaton.
