All non-emergency City of Ada offices will close on Friday, December 23 and Monday, December 26, in observance of the Christmas holiday.
Non-emergency city offices will also be closed on Friday, December 30 and Monday, January 2, 2023, for the New Year’s Day holiday.
There will be no interruption in garbage service, however, the City of Ada Landfill and the Ada Public Library will be closed on Saturday, December 24 and Saturday, December 31.
For more information about the City of Ada, visit our website at www.adaok.com.
