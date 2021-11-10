City of Ada offices closed in observance of Veterans' Day

All non-emergency offices at the City of Ada will be closed on Thursday, November 11, in observance of Veterans’ Day. All offices will be open regular hours on Friday, November 12.
The city landfill will also be closed Thursday. Garbage service will continue as usual.
For more information about the City of Ada, visit our website at www.adaok.com.
Pine Stree Closed
Pine Street is closed between Cradduck and Scenic Drive as city crews make improvements in the area. A small portion of Wintersmith Drive is also closed.
This project started November 9 and should be completed in the next few days (weather permitting). Detour signs are posted.
For more information, please call the Public Works division at (580) 436-6300 x262.
