Jana Eldred has been named the new HR Director for the City of Ada.
Mrs. Eldred grew up in Sulphur, Oklahoma and is a graduate of Southern Nazarene University. She holds Professional Human Resources (PHR) and Strategic Human Resource Management (SHRM) Certifications.
Previously, she worked for the Carter Health Care System for 17 years, and the Chickasaw Nation for 11 years before joining the City of Ada this past May.
Eldred is married to her husband Jack, and they share two children, five grandchildren, and recently celebrated the birth of their first great grandchild.
When she is not working, Eldred enjoys travelling, horseback riding, biking, snow skiing, and boating.
“I really like the environment at the City of Ada where I feel supported and encouraged,” stated Eldred. “I feel privileged to have this opportunity and look forward to working each day with City of Ada Employees.”
