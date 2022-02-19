City of Ada names new Deputy Fire Chief

MARTIN [ndash] Services for Doris Simmons, 90, of Martin, Tennessee are at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Criswell Funeral Home. Burial will be at Rosedale Cemetery on Tuesday at 10 am. Ms. Simmons passed away Friday, February 11, 2022, in Martin, TN. She was born June 9, 1931, in A…