City of Ada names new Deputy Fire Chief

Matt Turner has been named the new Deputy Fire Chief for the City of Ada. Deputy Chief Turner has been with the Ada Fire Department for more than 19 years.
Deputy Chief Turner started as an Ada Fire Fighter in 2002. He was promoted to Captain in 2015, and then Assistant Chief in 2016.
Turner grew up in Ada, attended Ada Schools and East Central University before joining the Ada Fire Department. “I enjoy serving the city and the community I grew up in,” stated Deputy Chief Turner.
He has been married to his wife Kelly for 14 years and they have two children, four-year old Connor, and one-month old Chloe. When not at work, Deputy Chief Turner enjoys spending time with his family, and being outside hunting, fishing, or riding side-by-sides.
“I look forward to taking on the responsibilities of a new job and the challenges it will bring,” said Deputy Chief Turner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.