The Ada City Council voted Monday to extend the mask ordinance aimed at helping curve the transmission of the COVID-19 virus.
The ordinance directs all non-exempt individuals to wear facial masks for shields in public places (indoors or outdoors) if they cannot maintain social distancing of six-feet or more.
The ordinance is effective until Monday, October 19 at 10 p.m. or until the Governor rescinds the provisions of his Executive Order(s) relating to the Coronavirus, whichever is earlier.
Individuals not exempt from the ordinance face a $100 fine for failing to comply with the order.
Exemptions can be found on the City of Ada website at adaok.com.
The council will revisit the ordinance at the next meeting on Monday, October 19 and determine at that time whether adjustments need to be made.
