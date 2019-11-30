City Hall West Annex
210 West 13th Street
Conference Room
December 2, 2019 5:45 p.m. If special interpretive services are needed, please contact the City Manager’s office no later than 9:00 a.m. on
November 27, 2019.
1. Call to order.
2. Pledge of Allegiance.
3. Invocation.
4. Discussion of and action on Consent Agenda.
5. Discussion of and action on items removed from the Consent Agenda.
6. Discussion of and action on approval of Ada City Council 2020 Calendar Year Schedule of Regular Meetings.
7. Discussion of and action on appointments to the Ada Metropolitan Area Planning and Zoning Commission.
8. Discussion of and action on appointments to the Airport Commission.
9. Discussion of and action on appointment to the Arts District Design Committee.
10. Discussion of and action on appointments to the Board of Zoning Adjustment.
11. Public hearing and discussion of and action on an ordinance providing for the re-zoning of certain property within the City of Ada, Oklahoma, from C-2, General Commercial District, to A-2, Suburban District, and declaring an emergency for the following described property:
The western 150 feet of the following described property: a tract of land in the SW/4 NW/4 of Section 28, Township 4 North, Range 6 East of the I.B.M., more particularly described as follows: commencing at the southwest corner of the NW/4 of said Section 28, thence N 89º36’48” E, along the south line of said NW/4, a distance of 797.40 feet to the point of beginning; thence N 00º14’27” E a distance of 146.07 feet; thence N 89º30’38” E, a distance of 290.00 feet. Thence S 00º14’24” W a distance of 146.59 feet; thence S 89º36’48” W a distance of 290.00 feet to the point of beginning, containing .97 acres, more or less.
This property is also known as 405 NW J.A. Richardson Loop.
(If passed, must consider Emergency Clause.)
12. Public hearing and discussion of and action on an ordinance providing for the re-zoning of certain property within the City of Ada, Oklahoma, from R-1, One-Family District, to C-O, Office Commercial District, Planned Unit Development, and declaring an emergency for the following described property:
Lots 4, 5 and 6, Block 1, Oak Hills Addition to the City of Ada, Oklahoma.
This property is also known as 1813, 1819, and 1825 Arlington.
(If passed, must consider Emergency Clause.)
13. Public hearing and discussion of and action on an ordinance providing for the re-zoning of certain property within the City of Ada, Oklahoma, from A-2, Suburban District, to C-1, Neighborhood Commercial District, and declaring and emergency for the following described property:
A tract of land located in the W/2 of the W/2 of the SE/4 of Section 26, Township 4 North, Range 6 East, Pontotoc County, Oklahoma, more particularly described as follows: commencing at the southwest corner of said SE/4; thence N 00º36’57” W along the west line of said SE/4, a distance of 1400.00 feet to the point of beginning; thence N 00º36’57” W a distance of 1242.99 feet to the northwest corner of said SE/4; thence N 89º29’46” E along the north line of said SE/4 a distance of 400.28 feet; thence S 00º36’23” E a distance of 1243.02 feet; thence S 89º29’59” W a distance of 400.08 feet to the point of beginning. Containing 11.42 acres, more or less.
This property is north of the Department of Human Services Offices, located at 2320 Arlington.
(If passed, must consider Emergency Clause.)
14. Public hearing and discussion of and action on an ordinance providing for the re-zoning of certain property within the City of Ada, Oklahoma, from R-1, One-Family District, to C-O, Office Commercial District, and declaring an emergency for the following described property:
The west 150’ of Lot 1, Bock 2, Norris Hills Addition to the City of Ada, Oklahoma.
This property is also known as 1601 Arlington. (If passed, must consider Emergency Clause.)
15. Discussion of and action on a resolution establishing miscellaneous fees and charges as provided by the Code of Ordinances of the City of Ada, Oklahoma.
16. Discussion of and action on Collective Bargaining Agreement between the City of Ada and the International Association of Fire Fighters, Local No. 2298, for the Fiscal Years 2019-2020 and 2020-2021.
17. Reports by City Manager.
18. Persons to be heard on any matter not on the agenda.
19. Adjournment.
ADA PUBLIC WORKS AUTHORITY AGENDA
Date: December 2, 2019
Time: Immediately following adjournment of Ada City Council meeting.
1. Call to order.
2. Discussion of and action on Consent Agenda.
3. Discussion of and action on items removed from the Consent Agenda.
4. Discussion of and action on approval of Ada Public Works Authority 2020 Calendar Year Schedule of Regular Meetings.
5. Discussion of and action on a resolution establishing miscellaneous fees and charges as provided by the Code of Ordinances of the City of Ada, Oklahoma.
6. Reports by Authority Manager.
7. Persons to be heard on any matter not on the agenda.
8. Adjournment.
