City Hall West Annex
210 West 13th Street
Conference Room
January 6, 2020 5:45 p.m.
If special interpretive services are needed, please contact the
City Manager’s office no later than 9:00 a.m. on January 3, 2020.
1. Call to order.
2. Pledge of Allegiance.
3. Invocation.
4. Discussion of and action on Consent Agenda.
5. Discussion of and action on items removed from the Consent Agenda.
6. Public hearing and discussion of and action on a resolution authorizing the use of certain property in an I-2, Light Industrial District, within the City of Ada for a Use Permitted on Review in an existing I-2, Light Industrial District, for a medical marijuana processing facility on the following described property: A part of the NW/4 of NW/4 of SE/4 of Section 28, Township 4 North, Range 6 East of the I.B.M., Pontotoc County, Oklahoma, more particularly described as follows: beginning at the northwest corner of the NW/4 of NW/4 of SE/4 of said Section 28; thence east along the north line of said subdivision a distance of 330 feet; thence south and parallel with the east line of said subdivision a distance of 91 feet; thence west and parallel with the north line of said subdivision a distance of 330 feet to the west line of said subdivision; thence north along the west line of said subdivision to the point of beginning. This property is also known as 1406 North Broadway.
7. Public hearing and discussion of and action on an ordinance providing for the re-zoning of certain property within the City of Ada, Oklahoma, from R-1, One-Family District, to C-1, Neighborhood Commercial District, Planned Unit Development, and declaring an emergency for the following described property:
TRACT 1
A part of the SE/4 of SW/4 and SW/4 of SW/4 of Section 25, Township 4 North, Range 6 East of the I.B.M., more particularly described as follows: commencing at the southeast corner of the SW/4 of SE/4 of SW/4 of said Section 25; thence S 89°24’17” W, along the south line of said Section 25, a distance of 459.42 feet; thence N 00°34’02” W a distance of 1084.75 feet to the point of beginning; thence S 89°25’28’ W a distance of 210.00 feet; thence S 00°34’02” E a distance of 165.00 feet; thence S 89°25’28” W a distance of 225.60 feet; thence N 00°34’02” W a distance of 200.00 feet; thence N 89°25’28” E a distance of 435.60 feet; thence S 00°34’02” E a distance of 35.00 feet to the point of beginning, containing 1.18 acres, more or less;
TRACT 2
A part of the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter (SE/4 of SW/4) and the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter (SW/4 of SW/4) of Section 25, Township 4 North, Range 6 East, Pontotoc County, Oklahoma, more particularly described as follows: beginning at a point 462.0 feet west and 719.95 feet north of the southeast corner of the SW/4 of SE/4 of SW/4 of Section 25; thence north 200.0 feet; thence west 435.6 feet; thence south 200.0 feet; thence east 435.6 feet to the point of beginning, containing 2 acres, more or less;
TRACT 3
A part of the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter (SE/4 of SW/4) and the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter (SW/4 of SW/4) of Section 25, Township 4 North, Range 6 East, Pontotoc County, Oklahoma, more particularly described as follows, towit: beginning at a point 462.0 feet west of 519.95 feet north of the southeast corner of said SW/4 of SE/4 of SW/4 of Section 25, Township 4 North, Range 6 East, thence north a distance of 200.0 feet; thence west a distance of 435.6 feet; thence south a distance of 200.0 feet; thence east a distance of 435.6 feet to the point of beginning, containing 2.0 acres, more or less. This property is also known as 915, 927, and 933 Tipton Terrace.
(If passed, must consider Emergency Clause.)
8. Public hearing and discussion of and action on an ordinance providing for the re-zoning of certain property within the City of Ada, Oklahoma, from R-1, One-Family District, to C-1, Neighborhood Commercial District, and declaring an emergency for the following described property: A part of the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter (SW/4 of SE/4 of SW/4) and the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter (SE/4 of SW/4 of SW/4) of Section 25, Township 4 North, Range 6 East, Pontotoc County, Oklahoma, more particularly described as follows, towit; beginning at a point 462 feet west and 419.95 feet north of the southeast corner of said SW/4 of SE/4 of SW/4 of Section 25, Township 4 North, Range 6 East, thence north a distance of 100 feet; thence west a distance of 435.6 feet; thence south a distance of 100 feet; thence east a distance of 435.6 feet to the point of beginning, containing 1.0 acres, more or less. This property is also known as 901 Tipton Terrace.
(If passed, must consider Emergency Clause.)
9. Discussion of and action on a resolution establishing miscellaneous fees and charges as provided by the Code of Ordinances of the City of Ada, Oklahoma.
10. Discussion of and action on request from The International Association of Fire Fighters, Local 2298, to be paid for the October 14, 2019 Columbus Day Holiday approved by the City
Council on October 4, 2019.
11. Reports by City Manager.
12. Persons to be heard on any matter not on the agenda.
13. Adjournment.
ADA PUBLIC WORKS AUTHORITY AGENDA
Date: January 6, 2020
Time: Immediately following adjournment of Ada City Council meeting.
1. Call to order.
2. Discussion of and action on Consent Agenda.
3. Discussion of and action on items removed from the Consent Agenda.
4. Discussion of and action on a resolution establishing miscellaneous fees and charges as provided by the Code of Ordinances of the City of Ada, Oklahoma.
5. Discussion of and action on authorization to pursue litigation on grapple truck.
6. Reports by Authority Manager.
7. Persons to be heard on any matter not on the agenda.
8. Adjournment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.