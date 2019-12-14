Dec. 16, 2019, 5;45 p.m.
City Hall West Annex, 210 West 13th Street, Conference Room
￼If special interpretive services are needed, please contact the City Manager’s office no later than 9 a.m. on Dec. 13, 2019.
1. Call to order.
2. Pledge of Allegiance.
3. Invocation.
4. Discussion of and action on Consent Agenda.
5. Discussion of and action on items removed from the Consent Agenda.
6. Public hearing and discussion of and action on an ordinance providing for the re-zoning of certain property within the City of Ada, Oklahoma, from R-1, One-Family District, to C-O, Office Commercial District, Planned Unit Development, and declaring an emergency for the following described property:
Lots 4, 5 and 6, Block 1, Oak Hills Addition to the City of Ada, Oklahoma.
This property is also known as 1813, 1819, and 1825 Arlington.
(If passed, must consider Emergency Clause.)
7. Discussion of and action on appointments to the Ada Housing Authority.
8. Discussion of and action on appointments to the Advisory Committee on Multiculturalism.
9. Discussion of and action on a resolution proclaiming the second Monday in October to be “Indigenous Peoples’ Day” in the City of Ada, Oklahoma.
10. Discussion of and action on a resolution amending Section 6-2(A) of the Employee Handbook of the City of Ada, Oklahoma, pertaining to holidays, by adding “Indigenous Peoples’ Day” as an additional holiday and by changing the Christmas Eve holiday from one-half day to a full day; and providing effective date.
11. Discussion of and action on a resolution authorizing a one- time merit bonus and additional day off for employees of the City of Ada and the Ada Public Works Authority; providing for approval of the Police and Fire Unions; providing for effective date; and providing for payment date.
12. Discussion of and action on bids for concrete.
13. Discussion of and action on bids for mineral aggregate.
14. Discussion of and action on bids for material hauling.
15. Reports by City Manager.
16. Persons to be heard on any matter not on the agenda.
17. Adjournment.
Ada Public Works Authority agenda
Date: Dec. 16, 2019
Time: Immediately following adjournment of Ada City Council meeting.
1. Call to order.
2. Discussion of and action on Consent Agenda.
3. Discussion of and action on items removed from the Consent Agenda.
4. Discussion of and action on a resolution authorizing a one- time merit bonus and additional day off for employees of the City of Ada and the Ada Public Works Authority; providing for approval of the Police and Fire Unions; providing for effective date; and providing for payment date.
5. Discussion of and action on bids for concrete.
6. Discussion of and action on bids for mineral aggregate.
7. Discussion of and action on bids for material hauling.
8. Reports by Authority Manager.
9. Persons to be heard on any matter not on the agenda.
10. Adjournment.
