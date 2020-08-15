Dr. Ray L. Stout City Council Chamber
City Hall - 231 South Townsend
Aug. 17, 2020, 5:45 p.m.
If special interpretive services are needed, please contact the City Manager’s office no later than 9 a.m. on Aug. 14, 2020.
1. Call to order.
2. Pledge of Allegiance.
3. Invocation.
4. Discussion of and action on Consent Agenda.
5. Discussion of and action on items removed from the Consent Agenda.
6. Presentation of Ada Police Department Life Saving Award to Officer Taylor Lowe.
7. Discussion of and action on acceptance of the Oklahoma
Department of Emergency Management 911 Management Authority Grant Agreement No. F806205-S42 – Pontotoc County Ada 911
Call Station Upgrade.
8. Discussion of and action on a resolution establishing miscellaneous fees and charges as provided by the Code of Ordinances of the City of Ada, Oklahoma.
9. Discussion of and action on amendment to Ordinance No. 20-16, which amended Section 62-137, “Coronavirus (COVID19)” of Article IV, “Emergency Management” of Chapter 62, “Public Safety”; and declaring an emergency. (If passed, must consider Emergency Clause.)
10. Reports by City Manager.
11. Persons to be heard on any matter not on the agenda.
12. Adjournment.
