The community development director for the city of Ada was recently arrested after a disturbance at a local establishment.
Staci Bungard, who joined the city in April, was arrested in the overnight hours of New Year’s Eve/New Year’s Day after a reported domestic disturbance.
Ada police were dispatched to the Ada Elk’s Lodge at 3850 Arlington at 1:20 a.m. Jan. 1, according to a report by APD Officer Austin Cox.
Cox spoke with the bartender at the lodge.
“(The bartender) stated that a married couple, Staci Bungard and Joshua Bungard, had been involved in an argument inside the bar,” Cox said. “(She) stated that Joshua and Staci had both been drinking before the argument began, and during the argument, Joshua had grabbed Staci by the hair and pulled her head back.”
The bartender said she separated the two, then told police that she was punched in the face by Joshua Bungard.
“(The bartender) removed her glasses and I observed a red mark across the bridge of her nose consistent with being struck in the face,” Cox said. “(She) stated that she had also taken a gun away from Staci and removed the bullets from it.”
Cox said he then spoke with Staci Bungard.
“I observed that Staci’s eyes appeared unfocused and there was a slur to her speech,” Cox said. “I also detected an odor associated with an alcoholic beverage when standing close to her. Staci stated that her husband had had a lot to drink that day and became ‘very aggravated and irritated’ with her.
“Staci stated that Joshua had grabbed her hair and pulled her head back. I asked
Staci to show me the back of her neck and I did not observe visible indicators of injury. I asked Staci if her neck had been grabbed or if she had been strangled at all, and she stated that she had not, only her hair. Staci did state more than once in our conversation that when Joshua had grabbed her hair that it hurt and that she was afraid.”
Staci Bungard reportedly said that she did have a gun, but she gave it up voluntarily, and she didn’t load it.
“I asked Staci if she was aware that it was a crime to be in possession of a firearm while intoxicated,” Cox said. “Staci stated that she did not know that and added that she was fearing for her life. I asked her if she had pulled the gun out, and she said ‘No.’ I asked her how the gun had been taken from her, she said she grabbed it, and then never pointed it at him or anything, but just gave it to the bartender. She stated again that the gun was not loaded at any point in time. Staci stated that the gun had been in her belt.”
Cox spoke with Joshua Bungard who reportedly said he was not abusive and said he did not hit the bartender nor his wife.
“Both Staci and Joshua were transported to the Pontotoc County Justice Center,” Cox said. “Staci was (arrested on suspicion of) public intoxication and carrying a weapon under the influence of alcohol. Joshua was (arrested on suspicion of) public intoxication, assault and battery and domestic assault and battery.”
