On July 20, 2020, the Ada City Council appointed two new members to the nine-member Advisory Committee on Multiculturalism. The new members are Srijita “Dia” Ghosh and Climon Mock.
Srijita Dia Ghosh is an entrepreneurial ecosystem builder working in economic development. She enjoys working on cultivating inclusive and sustainable startup communities by connecting resources, creating access to capital and opportunities, and planning people-gatherings. At her core, Dia is passionate about her work to build and strengthen entrepreneurial activity in rural communities and is a champion for minority and immigrant entrepreneurs.
Dia currently serves in the role of Entrepreneurship Specialist for the Ada Jobs Foundation in Ada. Her responsibilities include overseeing the development of entrepreneurship and innovation in the city of Ada. She is responsible for developing new research and programs directed towards assisting entrepreneurs and developing community systems to encourage the growth of new companies in the community. In her role, she works directly with entrepreneurs and small business owners.
Dia graduated summa cum laude in 2017 from East Central University with a bachelor’s degree in business management and certificates in entrepreneurship, finance, and human resources, and won the George Nigh Award. She formerly worked as an intern for the Ada Jobs Foundation to develop a community entrepreneurship strategic plan.
Climon Mock Jr. is a Military Veteran and realtor with EXP Realty. He moved to Ada from Oklahoma City. He served 10 years in the U.S. Army and is a Desert Storm veteran. He has volunteered at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City, in the oncology department and the Oklahoma Blood Institute in Oklahoma City. He is married and has five children. His hobbies include exercise and nature trails. He is a committed Christian and enjoys sharing his faith.
Multiculturalism chair Christine Pappas welcomes the two new members.
“There is so much to do right now to support diversity in Ada, so we are delighted to have two new and energetic members,” she said. “We are excited to work on many issues, including continuing the dialog between the Ada Police Department and community members such as the Intersectional Activists.”
The vacancies were created by the resignation of committee members Jamila Morris and Steve Brogdon. Brogdon previously served as vice chair of the committee.
