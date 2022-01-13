City observes Martin Luther King Jr. Day

All non-emergency offices at the City of Ada will be closed Monday, January 17, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
All City of Ada offices will reopen for regular hours on Tuesday, January 18. Ada City Council will meet at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, January 18.
The landfill will also close on Monday, but there will be garbage service on that day.
For more information about the City of Ada, visit our website at www.adaok.com
