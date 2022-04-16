City names new Community Development Director

Staci Bungard has been named the new Community Development Director for the City of Ada. Bungard and her department will be responsible for planning and zoning, building services (including inspections and plan review), and code enforcement.
Bungard grew up on a 20,000-acre ranch in Eastern Montana with cattle and horses. She graduated from Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Montana with her undergraduate degree and received a Master’s in Public Administration from Montana State University in Bozeman.
Bungard has close to 15 years of experience in the Community Services field having worked previously in Madison County, Montana, Gillette, Wyoming, Brookings, South Dakota, and Watertown, South Dakota.
“I look forward to applying my previous experience and working with the citizens of Ada,” stated Bungard.
Bungard is married to her husband Josh who works in construction and landscaping. She has two sisters in Gillette, Wyoming, one sister in Jordan, Montana, and her father resides in Cohagen, Montana.
During her free time, Bungard enjoys riding her horse, barrel racing and roping, reading, and spending time with friends and family.
“I’m excited to be working with the City of Ada and look forward to learning about the community and making strides to improve the quality of life,” said Bungard.
For more information on the City of Ada, visit our website at www.adaok.com.
