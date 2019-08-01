Janna Davis has been named as the new Irving Community Center director for the city of Ada. Davis will oversee the day-to-day operations of the new facility, including all activities, classes and programming.
Davis recently retired as principal of Homer School in Ada. She served there for 19 years. She is a graduate of East Central University with a bachelor’s degree in education and holds a master’s degree in education administration. She is also a certified as a psychometrist educational diagnostician.
Ms. Davis has three children: Katie Sears, Trent Campbell and Mackenzie Davis. She has two grandchildren, Tylar Campbell, who is 7, and Maddyn Sears, who is 4.
“It is a privilege to be in a position which enables our community to honor our senior citizens,” Davis said. “It is our vision to provide a setting that gives back to our residents for everything they’ve contributed to the city of Ada.”
For more information on the city of Ada, visit www.adaok.com.
