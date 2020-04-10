Using its digital toolkit, Ada is moving forward with the second phase of its strategic planning project despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city has teamed up with the Ada Jobs Foundation and Oklahoma Gas and Electric on the project, which is examining the city’s strengths and weaknesses as well as efforts to grow the local economy. The goal is to prepare the city so it can adapt better to change and new opportunities.
The presence of COVID-19 is changing the way officials are approaching strategic planning, but the goal is more important than ever, said James Eldridge, president and CEO of the Ada Jobs Foundation.
“Many of the economic drivers we were addressing over the past year, including job growth in a tight labor market, have changed,” he said in an April 6 email to The Ada News. “While the need for a fresh approach and plan is as pressing as ever, the context and the circumstances around the plan have changed.
“We hope that this effort allows Ada’s residents to play an active part in building a community and an economy that is resilient and can work together to address present and future risks and opportunities.”
The first phase of the study was a community assessment, which took place in February.
The second phase consists of boosting Ada’s economic development through a process called strategic knotworking, which will establish a series of action teams in the community based on its changing needs.
“This second phase is ongoing and has utilized digital meeting and collaboration tools from the beginning,” Eldridge said. “We plan to continue using these internet-based interaction technologies to engage Ada’s residents and to facilitate work with action teams throughout the community.”
He said officials originally planned to host a series of meetings with Ada residents and other stakeholders, but large, face-to-face meetings are no longer feasible. He added that officials are currently working with the plan’s leaders to decide how to proceed.
Community
assessment
The city developed a similar plan several years ago, and it’s time for an update, said City Manager Cody Holcomb
“For example, we’ll be doing a new strategic plan for the community on economic development,” he said in a Jan. 28 interview. “We basically would be identifying funding initiatives. We would identify our economic performance. So we would look at things and items such as population, sales tax, property values, job growth, et cetera.”
Holcomb said the study, which will also examine the city’s ability to boost economic growth and other issues, will set the stage for the next phase in Ada’s development.
Eldridge said officials originally hoped to wrap up the second phase of the project by early June, but that may change due to the pandemic.
“At this point, we are hoping to continue work over virtual mediums and continue our work even if the timeline needs to be pushed back in light of the new circumstances around our changing context and need to change our methods of meeting with the public,” he said.
Eldridge said the results of the project will be available to the public, but the timeline has shifted. He added that the leadership team will conduct a virtual meeting in the coming weeks to discuss reorganizing the timeline.
Other projects
City officials are trying to anticipate how COVID-19 will affect the local economy before deciding whether to proceed with other projects on the city’s to-do list for 2020. Those projects include:
• Drilling two new water wells, which will raise the total number of wells from three to five.
The new wells will put Ada in a better position to respond if the city has to stop drawing water from Byrd’s Mill Spring, Holcomb said.
“The goal is that should anything happen to Byrd’s Mill Spring — we hope that it doesn’t, and we hope to continue to rely on it — this would let us be able to obtain the amount of water physically, out of the ground, to meet our demands,” he said.
The wells have since been completed.
• Expanding programming at the Irving Community Center, which opened in November 2019.
Irving Center director Janna Davis is developing a steering committee so senior citizens can have a voice in programming at the facility, said Assistant City Manager Angie Dean.
“I think you will see programs come on board that are requested by the seniors at the facility,” she said. “So it’s really meeting their needs.”
• Upgrading Main Street. City officials were working with consultants and planners to redefine the scope of the Main Street upgrades, which will cover the stretch of Main from Folger’s to Oak Street.
The project, which was expected to cost about $6.5 million, will include upgrading existing traffic signals and street lights; replacing brick pavers and re-etching the ones with names on them; making improvements to the bumpouts at intersections; and making improvements to Juliana Park.
The project is funded by part of the proceeds from the Penny for Our City sales tax.
The goal is to make Main Street more attractive and generate more foot traffic, Assistant City Manager Angie Dean said in a Jan. 28 interview.
“That’s the first thing people see when they come into town is Main Street, starting at Oak,” she said. “We want it to be something impressive when they drive through town.”
Dean added that the city is not rebuilding Main Street itself. The upgrades will all be behind the curbs except for the intersections, which will be torn out and replaced.
• Installing a new splash pad at Wintersmith Park, which will be funded by the city’s annual community development block grant.
“We picked the location, and we’re wrapping up design work,” Dean said. “I think you’ll start seeing that develop in the spring. Construction will start in the spring. early summer.”
She said the splash pad, which will will be located directly behind the little red schoolhouse, will have a parking lot for visitors to the splash pad, the schoolhouse and the cabin.
• Starting to plan the second phase of the Ada Sports Park, which was funded by part of the proceeds from Penny for Our City.
City officials are looking at how the pandemic will affect the city’s sales tax revenues before deciding whether to proceed with those projects, Holcomb said in an April 1 email.
“Once we have sufficient data to understand its effect, we will be better able to evaluate planned and future projects,” he said.
Holcomb said officials expect those revenues to decline, but it will take a couple of months to see how the pandemic will affect city coffers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.