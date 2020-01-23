City met briefly Tuesday

The Ada City Council had a light agenda Tuesday, which translated into a short meeting.
Vice Mayor Bryan Morris presided over the meeting, since Mayor Tre’ Landrum was absent. Councilman Randy McFarlin was also absent, but Councilmen Ben McFarlane and Guy Sewell were present.
The only new business was a resolution directing the city to publish a supplement to Ada’s code of ordinances. The council voted 3-0 to approve the resolution.
In other business, the council — acting in its capacity as the Ada Public Works Authority — did not act on an item authorizing the city to pursue litigation related to the city’s grapple truck.
City Manager Cody Holcomb asked the APWA not to take action, saying meetings to discuss the matter were taking place later this week and officials wanted to see the outcome of those discussions before proceeding.
