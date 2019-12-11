City Hall to close early today

City Hall will close early today and reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday.

 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

City Hall will close at 3 p.m. today and reopen for regular business hours at 8 a.m. Thursday. This will allow staff to relocate offices during construction. No other city offices will be affected.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

Eric Swanson is the City Hall and general assignment reporter for The Ada News. He spent 15 years working at the Dodge City Daily Globe in Dodge City, Kansas, before joining The Ada News’ staff in 2012.

