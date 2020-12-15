City Hall closed to public access

Beginning today, Tuesday, December 15, City Hall will be closed to public access. All other City of Ada facilities will remain open.
City Court WILL continue inside City Hall as scheduled. For matters concerning Parks and Public Facilities, Community Services, GIS, Engineering, or the Finance Department (licensing, permits), please call 580.436.6300.
We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.
For more information on the City of Ada, visit www.adaok.com
