Janice McAnally was upset when she learned the Southern Oklahoma Nutrition Program would not be serving meals at the new Irving Center.
The Ada woman, who normally eats lunch at SONP’s Senior Nutrition Program in the Glenwood Resource Center, joined a group of about 30 senior citizens Thursday for lunch and a discussion with Ada officials. The topic: The senior meal program at the Irving Center.
The city is looking at charging a $3 fee for meals at the Irving Center, which will cover the cost of preparing and serving lunch. The city will work with people who can’t afford to pay the fee to ensure that no one is turned away.
The fee schedule has not been finalized yet, but the Ada City Council is scheduled to discuss the Irving Center’s services on Monday.
Following Thursday’s meeting, McAnally said she did not object to paying for lunch at the new senior center because that won’t affect most people — although a few seniors may need assistance. But she was displeased because SONP will not be moving to the new facility.
“We’re mainly upset because they’re not using SONP that’s already here in this place, that’s been serving the seniors for more than 30 years,” McAnally said. “They will not let them come down there, and it’s because of the 55. They’re going to let 55-year-olds in.”
She said she thought the city ought to change the rules so that SONP could serve meals to seniors at the new building.
City officials had previously told the group that SONP operates under certain rules which prevented the city from relocating the program from Glenwood to the new Irving Center. However, they said, SONP will continue serving hot lunches to seniors at Glenwood.
“If you are happy and want to stay here, you can,” said City Manager Cody Holcomb. “We’re not forcing or requiring. You have an option. You have choice.”
He said the city plans to hire a cook to prepare the meals, which will be served by volunteers who have been trained in food handling.
The meal program at the new Irving Center will serve people ages 55 and older, but the Senior Nutrition Program at Glenwood is open to seniors 60 and older. There is no fee to eat lunch at Glenwood, but there is a suggested free-will donation.
SONP is funded by the Southern Oklahoma Development Association. a Durant-based association of municipal governments and conservation districts in a 10-county region. The organization provides a variety of services, including health and nutrition services for older adults.
Southern Oklahoma Nutrition receives funding from the federal government, which helps state and local agencies develop services for senior citizens ages 60 and older, said Amie Judd, director of the Southern Oklahoma Development Association’s Area Agency on Aging. The agency’s Nutrition and Supportive Services program supports senior meal programs in SODA’s 10-county region, which includes Pontotoc County.
Moving to
the Irving Center
In the past, the Southern Oklahoma Nutrition Program rented the old Irving Center so it could provide meals for senior citizens. But the meal program was temporarily suspended in the fall of 2017, when the city demolished the old building to make way for the new Irving Center.
After the old building closed, the city arranged for Mercy Hospital Ada to provide meals for seniors while SONP searched for a new home. As a temporary solution, Ada City Schools later approved a contract with SONP that would let the program feed seniors at Glenwood for free until the new Irving Center opened.
SONP project director Pat Peay said Friday she had submitted a proposal to run the meal program at Irving Center to the Southern Oklahoma Development Association, and she discussed the plan with the city’s director of parks and public facilities.
“I had made a proposal that we would pay for our folks who are already enrolled in our program, that we would pay for their meals, and we would need to keep our manager to deal with all of the paperwork we have to do so that we could keep track,” she said. “We have to report the number of meals served, and we have to have intake forms on everybody who eats.
“It was our offer to pay our employee to do that and that we would purchase the meals from the center, that we would purchase as many meals as we had budgeted.”
Peay said the city rejected that proposal, perhaps because city officials did not want to have to follow a prescribed menu that meets federal requirements, as SONP does. SONP is also barred from charging people for meals and has a different age threshold than the meal program at the Irving Center.
City officials recently told The Ada News that they had discussed the meal program at the Irving Center with Amie Judd of the Southern Oklahoma Development Association and with Peay. Officials said they had also consulted other senior centers to see how they ran their meal programs.
“What we learned when we met with Southern Nutrition is because of the way they’re funded, they have a set budget which allows them to serve 38 meals total,” said Assistant City Manager Angie Dean. “Some of these things are out of Southern Nutrition’s control. There’s federal and state regulations. They feed over 60 (years old). The suggested donation is $2.”
Dean said city officials expect that more than 38 people will take advantage of the Irving Center’s meal program. She also said officials did not want to turn anyone who wants to eat away, but they did want to open the program to people between 55 and 60.
Peay said the number of people that SONP can feed at a time can vary. She added that the program’s funding hinges on the number of people served, so if the numbers increase, the program would receive more money and could feed more people.
The city’s public information director, Lisa Bratcher, said Friday that the city did not receive a written proposal for the meal program at the Irving Center from either SONP or the Southern Oklahoma Development Association.
Reactions
One of the seniors who attended Thursday’s meeting complained that city officials were not taking the audience’s concerns seriously.
Audience member Jack Brewster, who became so angry during the meeting that he struck the table where he sat, said city officials had allowed politics to influence their decisions about the meal program.
“I’m disappointed in you guys, completely disappointed,” he said.
Ada resident Jo Ann Jones said city officials had told senior citizens that the Irving Center would be for them, but the seniors would not eat there if they had to pay a fee for their meals.
“It’s not going to be for us, because we’re not going to pay $3 a day,” she said. “Most of these people cannot afford that. And it’s a nonprofit program, OK?
“If you want to feed people 55 to 60, that’s fine. That’s a whole different program. These people cannot pay $3 a day.”
City Manager Holcomb repeated his earlier statement that the city would set up a program to help people who can’t afford the $3 fee.
“As I said when I first started, if you cannot pay for the meal, there’s an opportunity — a program — for that to be addressed,” he said. “And what I’m asking is to visit with Jana (Irving Center Director Janna Davis), and we will work through it. We’re not turning anyone away who can’t pay.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.