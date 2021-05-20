The Ada City Council voted Monday to discontinue the mask mandate for the City of Ada.
The Mandate started back in the first quarter of 2020 and with the declining numbers of COVID-19 cases in the area, the council decided to end the City Ordinance that made masks mandatory in public places.
Also, a section of East Gardena Street will close temporarily while city crews make improvements in the area.
The 1200 block of East Gardena Street between North Texas Streets will close beginning Wednesday, May 19, for approximately three weeks (weather permitting). Detour signs will be posted.
For more information, please call the Public Works division at (580) 436-6300 x262.
