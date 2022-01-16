CITY OF ADA COUNCIL AGENDA
Dr. Ray L. Stout City Council Chamber
City Hall - 231 South Townsend
Tuesday, January 18, 2022 5:45 p.m.
1. Call to order.
2. Pledge of Allegiance.
3. Invocation.
4. Discussion of and action on Consent Agenda.
5. Discussion of and action on items removed from the Consent Agenda.
6. Discussion of and action on acceptance of annual audit for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.
7. Discussion of and action on an ordinance amending City of Ada Ordinance No. 22-01, “an ordinance providing for the re-zoning of certain property within the City of Ada, Oklahoma, from A-2, Suburban District, to C-O, Office Commercial District, Planned Unit Development, for commercial office businesses, and declaring an emergency”, by correcting an error in the legal description of said ordinance, and declaring an emergency for the following described property:
A part of the W/2 of W/2 of South 3/4 of the SE/4 of SE/4 of Section 26, Township 4 North, Range 6 East, more particularly described as follows, to-wit: beginning at the southeast corner of the W/2 of W/2 of South 3/4 of the SE/4 of SE/4 of Section 26, Township 4 North, Range 6 East; thence west a distance of 140 feet; thence north a distance of 258 feet; thence east a distance of 140 feet; thence south along east boundary a distance of 258 feet to the point of beginning.
This property is located at the NE corner of the intersection of Arlington and Wolfe Lane.
(If passed, must consider Emergency Clause.)
8. Discussion of and action on appointments to the Ada Water Resources Board.
9. Reports by City Manager and/or City Staff.
10. Persons to be heard on any matter not on the agenda.
11. Adjournment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.