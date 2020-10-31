CITY OF ADA COUNCIL AGENDA
PLACE: Dr. Ray L. Stout City Council Chamber City Hall - 231 South Townsend
DATE: Monday, November 2, 2020 5:45 p.m.
If special interpretive services are needed, please contact the City Manager’s office no later than 9:00 a.m. on October 30,
2020.
1. Call to order.
2. Pledge of Allegiance.
3. Invocation.
4. Discussion of and action on Consent Agenda.
5. Discussion of and action on items removed from the Consent Agenda.
6. Public hearing and discussion of and action on an ordinance providing for the re-zoning of certain property within the City of Ada, Oklahoma, from I-2, Light Industrial District, to C-2, General Commercial District, and declaring an emergency for the following described property:
A part of the S/2 of NW/4 of Section 27, Township 4 North, Range 6 East, Pontotoc County, Oklahoma, more particularly described as follows: beginning at a point 466.6 feet east of the southwest corner of said S 1/2, NW 1/4, thence north a distance of 141.40 feet to the south right-of-way line of Industrial Access Road SAP No. 62 (68); thence in an easterly direction along said south right-of-way line a distance of 305.74 feet; thence south a distance of 227.06 feet to the south line of said S 1/2, NW 1/4; thence west a distance of 293.5 feet to the point of beginning, containing 1.24 acres, more or less.
This property is also known as 827 Lonnie Abbott Boulevard.
(If passed, must consider Emergency Clause.)
7. Public hearing and discussion of and action on an ordinance providing for the re-zoning of certain property within the City of Ada, Oklahoma, from C-2, General Commercial District, to I-3, Heavy Industrial District, and declaring an emergency for the following described property:
A tract of land in the SE/4 of SE/4 of NW/4 of Section 16, Township 4 North, Range 6 East, more particularly described as follows: beginning at a point 50 feet west and 189 feet north of the southeast corner of the SE/4 of SE/4 of NW/4 of said Section 16, said point being on the west 50 foot right-of-way line of S.H. No. 3 & 99, thence continuing north along the west right-of-way line of S.H. 3 & 99 for a distance 161.35 feet; thence at a right angle west for a distance of 135 feet; thence at a right angle south and parallel to said right-of-way line for a distance of 161.35 feet; thence at a right angle east for a distance of 135 feet to the point of beginning.
This property is also known as 3901 and 3903 North Broadway.
(If passed, must consider Emergency Clause.)
8. Public hearing and discussion of and action on an ordinance providing for the re-zoning of certain property within the City of Ada, Oklahoma, from A-2, Suburban District, to C-1-R, Restricted Neighborhood Commercial District, Planned Unit Development, and declaring an emergency for the following described property:
A tract of land in the E/2 SE/4 SE/4 of Section 26, Township 4 North, Range 6 East, more particularly described as follows: beginning at a point 441 feet south of the northeast corner of SE/4 SE/4 of said Section 26; thence continuing south a distance of 296.27 feet; thence west a distance of 329.93 feet; thence north a distance of 296.14 feet; thence east a distance of 329.88 feet to the point of beginning.
This property is also known as 901 North Monte Vista.
(If passed, must consider Emergency Clause.)
9. Public hearing and discussion of and action on an ordinance providing for the re-zoning of certain property within the City of Ada, Oklahoma, from C-1, Neighborhood Commercial District, to C-2, General Commercial District, and declaring an emergency for the following described property:
A tract of land being a part of Lot One (1), Block Two (2) of Hoppe Addition to the City of Ada, Pontotoc County, Oklahoma, being more particularly described as follows: commencing at the most west southwest corner (W SW/Cor) of Block Two (2) of Hoppe Addition, an addition to the City of Ada, Pontotoc County, Oklahoma; thence N 0°00’02” W, along the west line of said Block 2, a distance of 129.00 feet, to the point of beginning; thence continuing N 0°00’02” W, along the west line of said Block 2, a distance of 115.00 feet; thence N 89°59’58” E, a distance of 130.00 feet; thence S 0°00’02” E, parallel with the west line of said Block 2, a distance of 115.00 feet; thence S 89°59’58” W, a distance of 130.00 feet; to the point of beginning. Said tract containing 0.34 acres of land, more or less.
This property is also known as 1510 Hoppe Boulevard.
(If passed, must consider Emergency Clause.)
10. Discussion of and action on a resolution setting dates for City Council filing and election.
11. Discussion of and action on a resolution on leveraged funds for 911-2019 911 Grant Program Award – Project F0-S57 – Pontotoc County Ada 911 Radio System Upgrade.
12. Discussion of and action on Americans with Disabilities Act (A.D.A.) annual report outlining completed A.D.A. accessibility projects and money expended.
13. Discussion of and action on an ordinance amending Section 7-37 of Chapter 7 of the City of Ada, Oklahoma Code of Ordinances, titled “Unlawful sale, giving, furnishing or distribution of tobacco, tobacco products, or electronic cigarettes to persons under 18, establishing defense, unlawful distribution of tobacco, tobacco products or electronic cigarettes on a public street, sidewalk or park that is within 300 feet of a school, playground or other facility when facility is being utilized primarily by persons under 18, and establishing penalties for violation” by amending the age requirements of said Section from 18 to 21; repealing all conflicting ordinances or parts of ordinances; providing for severability; and declaring an emergency.
(If passed, must consider Emergency Clause.)
14. Discussion of and action on amendment to Ordinance No. 20-22, which amended Section 62-137, ”Coronavirus (COVID19)” of Article IV, “Emergency Management” of Chapter 62, “Public Safety”; and declaring an emergency.
(If passed, must consider Emergency Clause.)
15. Reports by City Manager and/or City Staff.
16. Persons to be heard on any matter not on the agenda.
17. Adjournment.
ADA PUBLIC WORKS AUTHORITY AGENDA
Date: Monday, November 2, 2020
Time: Immediately following adjournment of Ada City Council meeting.
1. Call to order.
2. Discussion of and action on Consent Agenda.
3. Discussion of and action on items removed from the Consent Agenda.
4. Discussion of and action on bids for line maintenance materials.
5. Reports by Authority Manager and/or APWA Staff.
6. Persons to be heard on any matter not on the agenda.
7. Adjournment.
