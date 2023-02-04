The Ada City Council will conduct their regular meeting on Monday, February 6 at 5:45 p.m. in the Dr. Ray L. Stout City Council Chamber at City Hall - 231 South Townsend.
Here is the agenda for Monday’s meeting:
1. Call to order.
2. Pledge of Allegiance.
3. Invocation.
4. Discussion of and action on Consent Agenda.
5. Discussion of and action on items removed from the Consent Agenda.
6. Discussion of and action on acceptance of annual audit for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022.
7. Public hearing and discussion of and action on an ordinance providing for the re-zoning of certain property within the City of Ada, Oklahoma, from I-2, Light Industrial District, to C-2, General Commercial District, and declaring an emergency for the following described property:
Tract 1
A part of the SW/4 NW/4 of Section 27, Township 4 North, Range 6 East, more particularly described as follows: beginning at a point N 89 Deg 25’ 46’ E a distance of 866.32 feet and S 00 Deg 39’ 21” E a distance of 697.21 feet from the northwest corner of the SW/4 NW/4 of Section 27, Township 4 North, Range 6 East; Thence S 00 Deg 39’21” E a distance of 214.55 feet to a point on a curve to the right having a central angle of 00 Deg 56’ 24” and a radius of 5649.58 feet, said point being on the north right-of-way line of Pontotoc Industrial Access Road; thence in a southwesterly direction along said right of way line a distance of 92.68 feet to the P.C. of a curve; thence N 00 Deg 03’ 55” W along said right-of-way line a distance of 108.78 feet; thence N 00 degrees 39’ 21” W a distance of 214.13 feet; thence N 89 Degrees 26’17” E a distance of 200.00 feet to the point of beginning, containing 1.0 Acres more or less. This property is located at 930 Lonnie Abbott Industrial Blvd.
Tract 2
And a part of the S/2 NW/4 of Section 27, Township 4 North, Range 6 East, more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a point 660.56 feet South and 1523.04 feet West of the Northeast corner of said Section 27, Township 4 North, Range 6 East; thence N 51 Deg 00’00” W a distance of 269.10 feet; thence West a distance of 40.87 feet; thence South a distance of 449.21 feet to the North right-of way line of Pontotoc County Industrial Access Road State Aid Project No. 62 (68); thence in a northeasterly direction along said North right-of-way a distance of 253.16 feet; thence North a distance of 240.09 feet to the point of beginning, containing 2.06 acres more or less. This property is located at 1000 Lonnie Abbott Industrial Blvd.
(If passed, must consider Emergency Clause)
8. Discussion of and action on review and approval of a preliminary/final plat of a commercial subdivision to be known as “Hoppe Addition Section 2” in a C-2, General Commercial District, on the following described property:
A tract of land in the SE/4 of SW/4 of NE/4 of Section 27, Township 4 North, Range 6 East of the I.B.M., being more particularly described as follows: commencing at the Southeast Corner of the NE/4 of said Section 27; thence N 89deg 44’ 31” W (S89deg 32’ 32” W measured) along the south line of said NE/4, a distance of 1656.79 feet to the point of beginning; thence continuing N 89deg 44’ 31’ W along the south line of said NE/4 a distance of 323.66 feet to the southwest corner of said SE/4 of SW/4 of NE/4, thence N 00deg 09’53” east along the west line of said SE/4 of SW/4 of NE/4 a distance of 545.34 feet to a point on the south right of way of Lonnie Abbott Boulevard; thence; S 87deg 39’ 06” E along the south right of way line of Lonnie Abbott￼ Boulevard a distance of 264.74 feet; thence S 76deg 20’30” E, continuing along the sough right of way line of said Lonnie Abbott Boulevard, a distance of 60.79 feet; thence S 00deg 09’ 53” W, parallel with the west line of said SE/4 of SW/4 of NE/4, a distance of 521.60 feet to the point of beginning, containing 4.0 acres, more of less. This property is located on the south side of Lonnie Abbott and is adjacent to and east of the South Ridge Commercial Development.
9. Executive Session to discuss matters pertaining to economic development because public disclosure of the matter would interfere with the development of products or services as provided in Title 25, O.S. Section 307(C)(11)]; and, Executive Session to discuss threatened or pending litigation [as provided in Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, Section 307 (B) (4)].
10. DiscussionofandactionondesignationofAdaCityCouncil member or City of Ada representative, with full settlement authority, to attend the settlement conference in Natosha T. Lyons, as P.R. of the Estate of Anthony Ray Meely vs. City of Ada, Case No 21-CV-297-SPS, United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
11. Reports by City Manager and/or City Staff.
12. Persons to be heard on any matter not on the agenda.
13. Adjournment.
