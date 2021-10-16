The Ada City Council will meet Monday, October 18 at 5:45 p.m. at the Dr. Ray L. Stout City Council Chamber in City Hall - 231 South Townsend.

Agenda:

1. Call to order.

2. Pledge of Allegiance.

3. Invocation.

4. Discussion of and action on Consent Agenda.

5. Discussion of and action on items removed from the Consent Agenda.

6. Reports by City Manager and/or City Staff.

7. Persons to be heard on any matter not on the agenda.

8. Adjournment.

 ADA PUBLIC WORKS AUTHORITY AGENDA

Date: Monday, October 18, 2021

Time: Immediately following adjournment of Ada City Council

meeting.

1. Call to order.

2. Discussion of and action on Consent Agenda.

3. Discussion of and action on items removed from the Consent Agenda.

4. Reports by Authority Manager and/or APWA Staff.

5. Persons to be heard on any matter not on the agenda.

6. Adjournment.

