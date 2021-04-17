CITY OF ADA COUNCIL AGENDA
Dr. Ray L. Stout City Council Chamber
City Hall - 231 South Townsend
Monday, April 19, 2021 5:45 p.m.
1. Call to order.
2. Pledge of Allegiance.
3. Invocation.
4. Discussion of and action on Consent Agenda.
5. Discussion of and action on items removed from the Consent Agenda.
6. Discussion of and action on approval of Engagement Letter with Crawford and Associates, P.C. to provide consulting services and to prepare financial statements for the annual audit of Fiscal Year 2020-2021 for the City of Ada and Ada Public Works Authority.
7. Discussion of and action on approval of Engagement Letter with Finley and Cook, PLLC, to audit the City of Ada’s June 30, 2021 financial statements.
8. Discussion of and action on Change Order No. 1 to contract with Ramsey Ward Electric, Inc. for Water Treatment Plant Voltage Reduction Project.
9. Discussion of and action on Change Order No. 2 to contract with Crossland Heavy Contractors, Inc. for Main Street Improvements Project in the deduct amount of $21,054.00.
10. Discussion of and action on Initiative Petition received and whether to present Initiative Petition to the voters by special election or at the next general election and whether the Council should submit a competing resolution for a charter amendment.
11. Reports by City Manager and/or City Staff.
12. Persons to be heard on any matter not on the agenda.
13. Adjournment.
￼
ADA PUBLIC WORKS AUTHORITY AGENDA
￼Date: Monday, April 19, 2021
Time: Immediately following adjournment of Ada City Council
meeting.
1. Call to order.
2. Discussion of and action on Consent Agenda.
3. Discussion of and action on items removed from the Consent Agenda.
4. Discussion of and action on approval of Engagement Letter with Crawford and Associates, P.C. to provide consulting services and to prepare financial statements for the annual audit of Fiscal Year 2020-2021 for the City of Ada and Ada Public Works Authority.
5. Discussion of and action on approval of Engagement Letter with Finley and Cook, PLLC, to audit the Ada Public Works Authority’s June 30, 2021 financial statements.
6. Discussion of and action on Change Order No. 1 to contract with Ramsey Ward Electric, Inc. for Water Treatment Plant Voltage Reduction Project.
7. Reports by Authority Manager and/or APWA Staff.
8. Persons to be heard on any matter not on the agenda.
9. Adjournment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.