The Ada City Council will meet on Monday, February 7 at 5:45 p.m. at the Dr. Ray L. Stout City Council Chamber
in City Hall - 231 South Townsend. Here is the agenda for that meeting.
1. Call to order.
2. Pledge of Allegiance.
3. Invocation.
4. Discussion of and action on Consent Agenda.
5. Discussion of and action on items removed from the Consent Agenda.
6. Public hearing and discussion of and action on a resolution authorizing the use of certain property in an R-2, Two-Family District within the City of Ada, for a Use Permitted on Review in an R-2, Two-Family District, for a public student building on the following described property:
Lots 1, 2, 3, and 4 in Block 17 of the Hill Top Addition to the City of Ada, Pontotoc County, Oklahoma, and vacated alley between Block 16 and Block 17 of the Hill Top Addition.
This property is also known as 500 South Highland.
7. Discussion of and action on proposed amendments to City of Ada Code of Ordinances, Section 58-427, Planned Unit Development Authorized.
8. Discussion of and action on a resolution approving an Interlocal Contract for Cooperative Purchasing with Sourcewell.
9. Discussion of and action on Amended Contract for Services with Ada Main Street.
10. Reports by City Manager and/or City Staff.
11. Persons to be heard on any matter not on the agenda.
12. Adjournment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.