CITY OF ADA COUNCIL AGENDA
Dr. Ray L. Stout City Council Chamber
City Hall - 231 South Townsend
Monday, June 21, 2021 5:45 p.m.
1. Call to order.
2. Pledge of Allegiance.
3. Invocation.
4. Discussion of and action on Consent Agenda.
5. Discussion of and action on items removed from the Consent Agenda.
6. Conduct a public hearing regarding the proposed creation of Increment District No. 1, City of Ada and the Shops at Ada Economic Development Project Plan.
7. Public hearing and discussion of and action on an ordinance providing for the re-zoning of certain property within the City of Ada, Oklahoma, from C-1, Neighborhood Commercial District, to C-2, General Commercial District, and declaring an emergency for the following described property:
All of Lot 16 in Block 4 of Arlington Addition to the City of Ada, Pontotoc County, Oklahoma. This property is also known as 816 Arlington.
(If passed, must consider Emergency Clause.)
8. Discussion of and action on Agreement with Mid-America Telephone Company, Inc. (TDS Telecom) to provide Enhanced Emergency Number Service (E911) to their customers in Pontotoc County.
9. Discussion of and action on Amended Agreement with Ada Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Inc. regarding The Trail of Lights display at Wintersmith Park.
10. Discussion of and action on Contract for Services with Addiction & Behavioral Health Center, Inc.
11. Discussion of and action on Contract for Services with Family Crisis Center.
12. Discussion of and action on Agreement with Kiwanis Club of Greater Ada.
13. Discussion of and action on Contract and Agreement with McCall’s Chapel School, Inc.
14. Discussion of and action on Agreement with Pontotoc Animal Welfare Society, Inc.
15. Discussion of and action on Contract for Services with Unity Point Counseling and Resource Center, Inc. (formerly Ada Area Youth Shelter, Inc.)
16. Discussion of and action on Independent Contractor Agreement with Terry Swopes.
17. Discussion of and action on Professional Services Proposal with LandPlan Consultants, Inc. for conceptual planning and grant preparation for the Wintersmith Park Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grant.
18. Discussion of and action on Cooperative Agreement with The Chickasaw Nation and Pontotoc County for the Landfill Road Project.
19. Discussion of and action on Change Order No. 2 to contract with Ramsey Ward Electric, Inc. for Water Treatment Plant Voltage Reduction Project.
20. Discussion of and action on Task Order No. 3 for Professional Services with Delta Airport Consultants, Inc. to provide construction administration and resident project representative services for the construction of the Airport Terminal Apron – Phase II Project.
21. Discussion of and action on bids for mineral aggregate.
22. Reports by City Manager and/or City Staff.
23. Persons to be heard on any matter not on the agenda.
24. Adjournment.
