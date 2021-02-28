Here is the agenda for the Ada City Council regular meeting at 5:45 p.m. on Monday, March 1 at the Dr. Ray L. Stout City Council Chamber at City Hall - 231 South Townsend.
1. Call to order.
2. Pledge of Allegiance.
3. Invocation.
4. Discussion of and action on Consent Agenda.
5. Discussion of and action on items removed from the Consent Agenda.
6. Public hearing: Final Performance Report on Fiscal Year 2019 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) No. 17566 Splash Pad and Parking Lot Project at Wintersmith Park.
7. Discussion of and action on a close-out resolution approving and accepting Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Project as complete.
8. Discussion of and action on request from Jeffery and Susanne Wilson for dismissal of abatement lien on the property located at 820 North Stockton.
9. Public hearing and discussion of and action on an ordinance providing for the re-zoning of certain property within the City of Ada, Oklahoma, from R-1, One-Family District, to R-2, Two-Family District, and declaring an emergency for the following described property: All of Lot 8 in Block 8 of Daggs Addition to the City of Ada, Pontotoc County, Oklahoma. This property is also known as 731 West 12th Street. (If passed, must consider Emergency Clause.)
10. Public hearing and discussion of and action on an ordinance providing for the re-zoning of certain property within the City of Ada, Oklahoma, from R-1, One-Family District, to R-2, Two-Family District, and declaring an emergency for the following described property: All of Lots 4 and 5 in Block 10, Original Townsite of the City of Ada, Pontotoc County, Oklahoma. This property is also known as 715 West 1st Street. (If passed, must consider Emergency Clause.)
11. Public hearing and discussion of and action on an ordinance providing for the re-zoning of certain property within the City of Ada, Oklahoma, from R-3, Multi-Family District, to C-O, Office Commercial District, and declaring an emergency for the following described property: The west 1⁄2 of Lot 15 and all of Lots 16 and 17, Block 4 of the Ford Addition to the City of Ada, Pontotoc County, Oklahoma. This property is also known as 517 East 12th Street. (If passed, must consider Emergency Clause.)
12. Discussion of and action on appointment to the Advisory Committee on Multiculturalism.
13. Discussion of and action on acceptance of Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security (ODEMHS)/911 Management Authority Grant Agreement (ID # F2182114-S57) for 911 Radio System Upgrade.
14. Reports by City Manager and/or City Staff.
15. Persons to be heard on any matter not on the agenda.
16. Adjournment.
