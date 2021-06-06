CITY OF ADA COUNCIL AGENDA
Dr. Ray L. Stout City Council Chamber
City Hall - 231 South Townsend
Monday, June 7, 2021 5:45 p.m.
If special interpretive services are needed, please contact the City Manager's office no later than 9:00 a.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021.
1. Call to order.
2. Pledge of Allegiance.
3. Invocation.
4. Discussion of and action on Consent Agenda.
5. Discussion of and action on items removed from the Consent Agenda.
6. Public hearing on proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2021-2022.
7. Discussion of and action on a resolution of the City Council of the City of Ada, Oklahoma, adopting the operating budget for the Fiscal Year 2021-2022.
8. Discussion of and action on a resolution establishing miscellaneous fees and charges as provided by the Code of Ordinances of the City of Ada, Oklahoma.
9. Public hearing and discussion of and action on an ordinance providing for the re-zoning of certain property within the City of Ada, Oklahoma, from R-1, One-Family District, to C-1-R, Restricted Neighborhood Commercial District, Planned Unit Development, and declaring an emergency for the following described property:
The south half of the north half of the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter (S/2 N/2 SW/4 NW/4) and the south half of the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter (S/2 SW/4 NW/4) of Section 36, T4N, R6E, and containing 30 acres, more or less.
This property is located at the northeast corner of the intersection of Monte Vista and Kirby Lane.
(If passed, must consider Emergency Clause.)
10. Discussion of and action on approval of Aviation Support and Maintenance Services Contract with DBT Transportation Services for NADIN DataLink Service.
11. Discussion of and action on approval of contract with William Marvin Johnson, LLC to provide maintenance for the Automated Weather Observation Station (AWOS) at the Airport.
12. Discussion of and action on a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture - Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service - Wildlife Services, for large wildlife removal from the Airport.
13. Discussion of and action on bids for concrete.
14. Discussion of and action on bids for material hauling.
15. Discussion of and action on amendment to Ordinance No.21 - 07, which amended Section 62-137, ”Coronavirus (COVID19)” of Article IV, “Emergency Management” of Chapter 62, “Public Safety”; and declaring an emergency.
(If passed, must consider Emergency Clause.)
16. Reports by City Manager and/or City Staff.
17. Persons to be heard on any matter not on the agenda.
18. Adjournment.
ADA PUBLIC WORKS AUTHORITY AGENDA
Date: Monday, June 7, 2021
Time: Immediately following adjournment of Ada City Council
meeting.
1. Call to order.
2. Discussion of and action on Consent Agenda.
3. Discussion of and action on items removed from the Consent Agenda.
4. Public hearing on proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2021-2022.
5. Discussion of and action on a resolution of the Board of Trustees of the Ada Public Works Authority, a Public Trust, adopting the operating budget for the Fiscal Year 2021-2022.
6. Discussion of and action on a resolution establishing miscellaneous fees and charges as provided by the Code of Ordinances of the City of Ada, Oklahoma.
7. Discussion of and action on approval of Aviation Support and Maintenance Services Contract with DBT Transportation Services for NADIN DataLink Service.
8. Discussion of and action on approval of contract with William Marvin Johnson, LLC to provide maintenance for the Automated Weather Observation Station (AWOS) at the Airport.
9. Discussion of and action on a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture - Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service - Wildlife Services, for large wildlife removal from the Airport.
10. Discussion of and action on bids for concrete.
11. Discussion of and action on bids for material hauling.
12. Discussion of and action on bids for bio-solid disposal.
13. Reports by Authority Manager and/or APWA Staff.
14. Persons to be heard on any matter not on the agenda.
15. Adjournment.
