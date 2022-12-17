The Ada City Council will meet Monday, December 19 at 5:45 p.m. in the Dr. Ray L. Stout City Council Chamber at City Hall, 231 South Townsend.
The agenda is below:
1. Call to order.
2. Pledge of Allegiance.
3. Invocation.
4. Discussion of and action on Consent Agenda.
5. Discussion of and action on items removed from the Consent Agenda.
6. Discussion of and action on bids for concrete.
7. Discussion of and action on bids for mineral aggregate.
8. Discussion of and action on bids for material hauling.
9. Reports by City Manager and/or City Staff.
10. Persons to be heard on any matter not on the agenda.
11. Adjournment.
ADA PUBLIC WORKS AUTHORITY AGENDA
Date: Monday,December19,2022
Time: Immediately following adjournment of Ada City Council meeting.
1. Call to order.
2. Discussion of and action on Consent Agenda.
3. Discussion of and action on items removed from the Consent Agenda.￼￼
4. Discussion of and action on bids for concrete.
5. Discussion of and action on bids for mineral aggregate.
6. Discussion of and action on bids for material hauling.
7. Reports by Authority Manager and/or APWA Staff.
8. Persons to be heard on any matter not on the agenda.
9. Adjournment.
