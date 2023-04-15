The City of Ada Council will meet Monday, April 17 in the Dr. Ray L. Stout City Council Chambers in City Hall (231 S. Townsend) at 5:45 p.m. for their monthly meeting.
Here is this their agenda:
1. Call to order.
2. Pledge of Allegiance.
3. Invocation.
4. Discussion of and action on Consent Agenda.
5. Discussion of and action on items removed from the Consent
Agenda.
6. Discussion of and action on Professional Services Agreement with Freese and Nichols, Inc. for Housing Assessment and Neighborhood Plans, in the amount of $217,000.00.
7. Discussion on ‘Oka Institute with Duane Smith.
8. Reports by City Manager and/or City Staff.
9. Executive session to discuss threatened or pending litigation [as provided in Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, Section 307 (B) (4)].
10. Persons to be heard on any matter not on the agenda.
11. Adjournment.
ADA PUBLIC WORKS AUTHORITY AGENDA
Date: Monday,April17,2023
Time: Immediately following adjournment of Ada City Council
meeting.
1. Call to order.
2. Discussion of and action on Consent Agenda.
3. Discussion of and action on items removed from the Consent
Agenda.
4. Discussion of and action on contract with Fab-Seal Industrial Liners, Inc. for the inspection and replacement of hardware for the existing reservoir liner at the water plant.
5. Reports by Authority Manager and/or APWA Staff.
6. Persons to be heard on any matter not on the agenda.
7. Adjournment.
