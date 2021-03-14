CITY OF ADA COUNCIL AGENDA
Dr. Ray L. Stout City Council Chamber
City Hall - 231 South Townsend
Monday, March 15, 2021 5:45 p.m.
1. Call to order.
2. Pledge of Allegiance.
3. Invocation.
4. Discussion of and action on Consent Agenda.
5. Discussion of and action on items removed from the Consent Agenda.
6. Public hearing and discussion of and action on an ordinance providing for the re-zoning of certain property within the City of Ada, Oklahoma, from R-1, One-Family District, to C-O, Office Commercial District, and declaring an emergency for the following described property:
All that part of Lot 13 in Block 1, Norris Hills Addition, lying north and west of a line beginning at the southeast corner of Lot 1, Block 1 in said Norris Hills Addition, and extending from said point to where the line intersects the southwest boundary of said Lot 13 at a 90 degree angle; all of said tract being situated within said Lot 13, Block 1, Norris Hills Addition to the City of Ada, Oklahoma, according to the recorded plat thereof.
This property is located at 1401 Arlington.
(If passed, must consider Emergency Clause.)
7. Discussion of and action on request from True Vine Baptist Church for reduction of abatement lien on the property located at 526 West 8th Street (Lot 7, Block 1, West Side Addition).
8. Discussion of and action on request from Myisha Nelson for reduction of abatement lien on the property located at 229 West Tower Road (Lot 1, Block 5, Washington Heights Addition).
9. Discussion of and action on request from Eric and Amy Atkeson for a variance on driveway requirements at 117 North Hillcrest.
10. Discussion of and action on Change Order No. 1 to contract with MTZ Construction, Inc. for Concrete Panel Replacement Project.
11. Discussion of and action on the purchase of approximately 933.67 acres of water rights from the Charline Von Tungeln Trust for the sum of $269,250.00 ($300.00 per acre in Aquifer, $150 per acre outside of Aquifer); approval of Contract for Sale of Water Rights, authorization for Mayor to execute said contract and all documents relating to purchase of said rights, authorization for City Attorney to complete purchase of said water rights; said water rights being specifically described as follows:
Johnston County, Oklahoma, to-wit:
The Surface only of the Northeast Quarter (NE/4) of the Northeast Quarter (NE/4), Section Fourteen (14), Township Two (2) South, Range Four (4) East, I.M., Johnston County, Oklahoma.
The Surface only of the Northwest Quarter (NW/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW/4), Southeast Quarter (SE/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW/4), Southwest Quarter (SW/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW/4), Section Twelve (12), Township Two (2) South, Range Four (4) East, I.M., Johnston County, Oklahoma.
The Surface only of the Southeast Quarter (SE/4) and the South Half (S/2) of the Northeast Quarter (NE/4) of Section Twenty-two (22), Township Two (2) South, Range Four (4) East, I.M., Johnston County, Oklahoma.
The Surface only of West Half (W/2) and the Southeast Quarter (SE/4) and West Half (W/2) of the Northeast Quarter (NE/4) and Southeast Quarter (SE/4) of the Northeast Quarter (NE/4) and Southwest Quarter (SW/4) of the Northeast Quarter (NE/4) of the Northeast Quarter (NE/4) and Northwest Quarter (NW/4) of the Northeast Quarter (NE/4) of the Northeast Quarter (NE/4) of Section Twenty-Three (23), Township Two (2) South, Range Four (4) East, I.M., Johnston County, Oklahoma.
(Funding from Water Development Fund)
12. Discussion of and action on appointment to fill vacancy in Ward 2 City Council position for remainder of unexpired term of office.
13. Reports by City Manager and/or City Staff.
14. Persons to be heard on any matter not on the agenda.
15. Adjournment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.