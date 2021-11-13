CITY OF ADA COUNCIL AGENDA
Dr. Ray L. Stout City Council Chamber
City Hall - 231 South Townsend
Monday, November 15, 2021 5:45 p.m.
1. Call to order.
2. Pledge of Allegiance.
3. Invocation.
4. Discussion of and action on appointment to fill vacancy in At-Large City Council position for remainder of unexpired term of office.
(If approved, Oath of Office to be administered.)
5. Discussion of and action on Consent Agenda.
6. Discussion of and action on items removed from the Consent Agenda.
7. Discussion of and action on appointments to the Board of Zoning Adjustment.
8. Discussion of and action on Americans with Disabilities Act (A.D.A.) annual report outlining completed A.D.A. accessibility projects and money expended.
9. Discussion of and action on bids for Wintersmith Trail Improvements Project (CDBG 2020 Sidewalk Grant – Concrete Sidewalks); authorization for Mayor or his designee to execute any and all documents related to said grant project, including, but not limited to, the Notice of Contract Award, Contract and Notice to Proceed.
10. Discussion of and action on an ordinance levying a one-fourth (1/4) of one percent (1%) tax upon the gross proceeds or gross receipts derived from all sales taxable under the Oklahoma Sales Tax Code or under Sections 66-31 through 66-56, inclusive, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Ada, Oklahoma; providing that the revenues from such tax shall be used for economic development; providing effective date; providing ending date; providing the provisions are cumulative; providing for severability; repeal and replace City of Ada Ordinance 21-15.
11. Discussion of and action on a resolution authorizing the calling and holding of an election in the City of Ada, Oklahoma, on the 8th day of February, 2022, for the purpose of submitting to the qualified electors of the City of Ada, Oklahoma, the question of their approval or rejection of Ordinance No. 21-14, levying a three-fourths (3/4) of one percent (1%) tax upon the gross proceeds or gross receipts derived from all sales taxable under the Oklahoma Sales Tax Code or under Sections 66-31 through 66-56, inclusive, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Ada, Oklahoma; providing that the revenues from such tax shall be used for capital improvements to the streets and alleys, water system, and sewer system of the city; providing effective date; providing the provisions are cumulative; providing for severability; and Ordinance No. 21-21, levying a one-fourth (1/4) of one percent (1%) tax upon the gross proceeds or gross receipts derived from all sales taxable under the Oklahoma Sales Tax Code or under Sections 66-31 through 66-56, inclusive, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Ada, Oklahoma; providing that the revenues from such tax shall be used for economic development; providing effective date; providing ending date; providing the provisions are cumulative; providing for severability; and repealing and replacing City of Ada Resolution No. 21-19A.
12. Discussion of and action on Agreement with WHIT Industries, LLC to integrate sewage lift stations and water towers into the SCADA system at Water Treatment Plant.
13. Reports by City Manager and/or City Staff.
14. Persons to be heard on any matter not on the agenda.
15. Adjournment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.