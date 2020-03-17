City announces closings due to outbreak

Ada will shut down city-owned facilities and cancel events at those venues starting today in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following facilities will be closed today through April 5:
• Irving Community Center.
• Ada Public Library.
• Ada Arts and Heritage Center.
• Wintersmith Lodge.
• Recreational facilities and events, including sports leagues.
The city may extend the cancellation period if necessary, public information director Lisa Bratcher said Monday. She added that the library will remain open as a meal site for the Chickasaw Nation Meal Program.
All other city services will remain open, and city employees will report to work as usual.
The Ada City Council, Ada Public Works Authority and Ada Metropolitan Area Planning and Zoning Commission will meet as scheduled and remain open to the public. Officials will take steps to ensure social distancing for people attending those meetings.
The lobby of the utilities department will be closed until April 6, but drive-thru and online payments are available. Bratcher said city officials will continue monitoring the situation with respect to water bill payments and address it if the need arises.
Taking precautions
Following recommendations from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the city is encouraging residents to take the following steps:
• Wash your hands thoroughly and use alcohol-based hand gel.
• Cover your cough and sneezes to keep others from getting sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, as germs spread this way.
• Keep surfaces clean by wiping them down with a household disinfectant.
• Stay home if you are sick.
Visit the CDC’s website, www.cdc.gov, for updates and additional information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.