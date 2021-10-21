Citizens Bank of Ada recently kicked off its 19th year of the Citizens for Tomorrow program.
This program is sponsored by Citizens bank of Ada, and gives area high school seniors the opportunity to learn more about the banking industry and have the chance to hear motivational speakers monthly.
Students from local schools are selected by their school administration to participate in the program based on their academic and leadership skills. Students attend meetings monthly during the school year and hear from local professionals as well as learn important banking principles such as the importance of saving, and how to build and maintain good credit.
Pictured are, front row: Mallory Hutchins of Ada, Kylie Cutler of Ada, Lyndi Humphers of Stonewall, and Spencer Thompson of Vanoss. Second row: Hope Rice of Byng, Mackenzie Kent of Byng, Maycee Howard of Allen, and Maddox Wofford of Allen. Third row: Alexis Belcher of Vanoss, Madison Buzbee of Stonewall, Camden Simon of Roff, Makynze York of Roff, and Parker Wright of Stonewall. Fourth row: Sam Charboneau of Ada, Alex McGill of Ada, Griffin Gurley of Ada, Ethan Roniss of Allen, and Caleb McMahan of Vanoss. Not pictured are Latta students Gage Beam, Raygan Hogue, Bailey Howe, Shelby Little, and Angelle Jimenez.
Pictured with the students are Chris Feiler and Sharon Cray of Citizens Bank.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.