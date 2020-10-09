Citizens Bank of Ada recently kicked off its 18th year of the Citizens for Tomorrow program.
This program, designed and sponsored by Citizens bank of Ada, gives high school seniors in Pontotoc County the opportunity to learn more about the banking industry, as well as having the chance to hear motivational speakers monthly.
Students from local schools are selected by their school administration to participate in the program based on their academic and leadership skills, plus their interest in the business field.
Students attend meetings monthly during the school year and hear from local professionals as well as learn important banking principals such as the importance of saving, and how to build and maintain good credit.
Students participating in this year’s Citizens for Tomorrow Caleb Crook of Ada, Madylyn Emerson of Ada, Kendall Hood of Ada, Micheal Huff of Ada, Micayla Hutchins of Ada, David Johnson of Ada, Gentri Langley of Ada, Adrie Marr of Ada, Chandler Peters of Ada, Elaura Ross of Ada, Ella Summers of Ada, A.J. Hill of Allen, Emma Peay of Allen, Emily Sells of Allen, Seth Brecheen of Byng, Faith Cooper of Byng, Ali Perides of Byng, Camryn Jesse of Latta, Harmon Notter of Latta, Stevy Reeves of Latta, Daisy Yanez of Latta, Wil Joplin of Roff, Coby Simon of Roff, Kinley Davis of Stonewall, Mateo Gutierrez of Stonewall, Haylee Ward of Stonewall, Rileigh Rush of Vanoss, Lizzy Simpson of Vanoss, and Abbigail Snow of Vanoss.
