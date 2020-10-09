Citizens Bank of Ada recently kicked off its 18th year of the Citizens for Tomorrow program. Pictured Wednesday at Polo's Mexican Restaurant are, front row, left to right: Ella Summers, Stevy Reeves, Daisy Yanez, Adrie Marr, Madylyn Emerson, Chandler Peters, Kendall Hood, and Micayla Hutchins. Second row, left to right: Sharon Croy, Rileigh Rush, Kinley Davis, Haylee Ward, Abbi Snow, Lizzy Simpson, Gentri Langley, A.J. Hill, Emily Sells, and Emma Peay. Third row. left to right: Chris Feiler, Ali Perides, Faith Cooper, Mateo Gutierrez, Harmon Notter, David Johnson, and Seth Brecheen.